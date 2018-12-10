Sisters for life! The Spice Girls visited Mel B at a London hospital after she was injured in an accident.

“When your besties show up to hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love,ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls,” the Brutally Honest author, 43, captioned a Boomerang video on Instagram on Monday, December 10, of herself in a hospital bed surrounded by Geri Halliwell, Melanie C and Emma Bunton.

Hours earlier, Mel B revealed that she was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.

“Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergency care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of herself in a large foam sling that covered her right arm.

“I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY,” she continued. “I appolagise [sic] to each and everyone one of you who bought there [sic] tickets to meet me today. I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise,but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain,but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!thank you all for understanding, I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital.”

It is unclear how Mel B sustained her injuries.

The Spice Girls have been gearing up for their highly anticipated reunion tour. They announced in November that they will return to the stage in spring 2019 for a series of 13 concerts across Ireland, Wales, England and Scotland. Victoria Beckham will not join her former bandmates.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” the fashion designer, 44, wrote on Instagram. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

