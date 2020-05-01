It’s over. Stacey Dash announced her split from husband Jeffrey Marty seven months after she was arrested for a domestic violence incident.

“Hello Everyone, My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” the Clueless star, 53, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 30. “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”

Dash captioned the post, “#Love #Faith #StaceyDash #Redeemed #Warrior #Grace #LifeLesson #Jesus.”

The actress married Marty in April 2018, just 10 days after meeting him. Her manager told the New York Post column at the time that the two “wanted it on the D.L. [down low].”

Dash was arrested for domestic battery in September 2019 following a verbal argument with the attorney. She reportedly pushed and slapped him in the face, leaving “red scratch marks” on his left arm, according to a police report.

The former Fox News contributor’s representatives claimed at the time that her arrest was “a formality” and Marty did not press charges. “The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion,” a statement read. “Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up. The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family — no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family’s privacy will be respected.”

Dash pleaded not guilty to a domestic violence charge in October 2019. The count was later dropped. “Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated,” she tweeted. “Thank you for your support and love. Please give him [the] same.”

This will be the Game alum’s fourth divorce. She was previously married to producer Brian Lovell from 1999 to 2005, entrepreneur James Maby from 2005 to 2006 and actor Emmanuel Xuereb from 2009 to 2011. She shares son Austin, 28, with ex-boyfriend Christopher Williams and daughter Lola, 16, with Lovell.