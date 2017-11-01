Is it that time of year already? Starbucks’ holiday cups returned to stores on Wednesday, November 1 — and for the first time ever, they aren’t red. Instead, the Seattle-based coffee chain unveiled a largely white beverage container that is designed to be colored in.

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” said Starbucks creative director Leanne Fremar in a press release. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

The white cups are stamped with black, green and red doodles of Christmas trees, stacks of presents, intertwined hands holding red cups (“an ode to years’ past”) and snowflakes, all surrounding the classic green Starbucks logo. According to Fremar, the doodles “represent some of the ways that people celebrate the holidays.”

The sleeve for hot drinks reads “Give Good.”

Celebrities' Favorite Holiday Traditions

“Giving Good can be as small as someone opening the door for you or recognizing the people that enrich your life — your child’s teacher, a caregiver, a family friend,” said Fremar in the statement. “The holidays are a time to celebrate all the good we give to each other and our community.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday also marks the return of the chain’s holiday beverages including Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte and the Peppermint Mocha.

In November 2015, the coffee giant faced backlash for not being festive enough when it rolled out a minimalist red cup devoid of symbols such as ornaments and reindeer. President Donald Trump, who was running for office at the time, suggested boycotting the chain.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!