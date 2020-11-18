Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae and Nicky Hilton celebrating Alice and Olivia’s casual collection and philanthropic campaign #CasualForACause, to Heidi Klum filming the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Top Model, to Mindy Kaling partnering with HelloFresh and starring in the video series, Meals with Mindy. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae, Nicky Hilton were among the stars who celebrated the launch of Alice and Olivia’s new casual collection and the brand’s philanthropic social media campaign #CASUALFORACAUSE #COZYTOGETHER. The Instagram campaign promotes six pant styles that will benefit a different charity throughout the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.

— Mr. Mugler joined Heidi Klum on set to film the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Top Model in Berlin where she wore a black and white Mugler dress from the 1998 Couture collection.

— Matthew McConaughey appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch where he spoke with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Gammy about raising his children, his love story with wife Camila Alves and his book, Greenlights.

— Mindy Kaling partnered with HelloFresh and will star in a four-episode video series titled Meals with Mindy, where she will teach viewers a thing or two about the art of cooking.

— Sofia Richie celebrated the opening of Prince Street Pizza in West Hollywood while wearing a Madhappy x Prince Street Pizza collab hoodie. The restaurant and clothing brand also teamed up to create a spicy vodka sauce pizza flavor to mark the pizza parlor’s debut in L.A.

— Celebrity-loved brand Boys Lie launched a gender-bending Addams Family-themed campaign and video starring Noah Cyrus, Audrey Hilfiger, Violet Chachki, Camille Opp and more featuring the line’s menswear-inspired November collection.

— Morgan Wallen announced his sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album, which will be released January 8, 2021.

— HBO Max hosted a live virtual premiere for The Flight Attendant, a new dark comedic thriller series starring Kaley Cuoco. In advance of the event, VIP guests received a gift set filled with a custom Il Bisonte leather passport holder, international chocolates and snacks and show inspired cocktails. Starting November 18, the first episode of the show will be available to stream for free here.

— Sports Illustrated model Hailey Clauson dined at Elio for her boyfriend, Juillen Herrera’s birthday.

— Samantha Barbash — who Jennifer Lopez portrayed in the movie Hustlers — was seen speaking with her Attorney, Bruno Gioffre, about next steps regarding her case against Lopez and the film’s production team for compensation.

— Lamorne Morris swapped his typical holiday tree for a Jameson tree for Jameson Irish Whiskey’s release of limited-run “Whiskey Trees” for the 2020 Holiday Season.