Celebrities are paying tribute to Kris Kristofferson after the country music star died at the age of 88.

News broke on Sunday, September 29, that Kristofferson died the previous day in his home. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him,” his family wrote in a statement on Sunday. “Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young also honored Kristofferson via social media on Sunday. “Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness,” the statement read. “He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy.”

Scroll down to see stars’ tributes to Kristofferson:

Dolly Parton

Parton posted a tribute to Kristofferson via her Instagram Stories. “What a great loss What a great writer What a great actor What a great friend,” she wrote against a black background. “I will always love you, Dolly.”

Wynonna Judd

Judd took to Instagram Stories to mourn the sad news, sharing a photo of herself standing alongside Kristofferson. “One of my favorite people on the planet… RIP @kristofferson,” Judd captioned the snap.

Melissa Etheridge

Etheridge shared a sweet black-and-white picture of her posing with Kristofferson. “Loved this man, his talent, his mind and his beautiful heart,” she wrote via X on Sunday. “Journey well, my friend.”

Margo Price

The singer mourned Kristofferson in the comments section of his Instagram post. “Rest easy Kris,” she wrote on Sunday. “Thank you for your spirit, your songs, your spirit, your compassion and courage. You are one of the greatest songwriters of all time and singing with you at Newport was my favorite musical moment ever. Sending love to Lisa and the family. ❤️.”