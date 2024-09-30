Barbra Streisand has shared a touching tribute to her A Star is Born costar, the late Kris Kristofferson.

Streisand, 82, took to Instagram on the evening of Sunday, September 29, to mourn the country music singer who died at his home one day prior at the age of 88.

Sharing a screenshot of the A Star is Born album cover, released in 1976 to coincide with the film’s release, and a more recent shot of the pair performing together, Streisand reflected on her early impressions of Kristofferson.

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born,” she captioned the post. “In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, “Evergreen.”

She continued, “For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, “Lost Inside Of You.” He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.”

Streisand concluded the post by paying her respects to Kristofferson’s family.

“My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible,” Streisand wrote.

Kristofferson’s family broke the tragic news of his death in a statement posted via Instagram on Saturday, September 28. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home,” his family said. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

The post, which featured a black-and-white photo of Kristofferson, concluded, “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Several high-profile music stars, including Dolly Parton and Melissa Etheridge, have expressed their sadness since the tragic news broke. Parton, 78, wrote via Instagram Stories on Sunday, “What a great loss What a great writer What a great actor What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly.”

Etheridge, 63, shared a sweet black-and-white picture of her posing with Kristofferson. “Loved this man, his talent, his mind and his beautiful heart,” she wrote via X on Sunday. “Journey well, my friend.”

The 1976 A Star is Born, which has been remade four times including the 2018 version starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, featured the No. 1 track, “Love Theme From A Star is Born,” written by Streisand. The song attracted critical acclaim, winning Streisand a Grammy award in 1978 and an Oscar award for Best Original Song at the 1977 Academy Awards.

The film itself was also iconically received, achieving four Golden Globe awards in 1977. The film’s plot follows an alcoholic musician, played by Kristofferson in the 1976 version, who falls in love with an emerging young singer, played by Streisand.