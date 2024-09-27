The stars are paying tribute to Maggie Smith’s legacy after the actress died on Friday, September 27. She was 89.

Smith’s two sons, Toby and Chris, confirmed their mother’s death in a statement to the BBC.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” their statement read. “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

They continued, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Smith was best known for her roles in the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey franchises. She was also made a Dame Commander in 1990, later receiving a Companion of Honor title from the British royals in 2014.

After Smith’s death, many stars paid their respects to her loved ones. Keep scrolling to read their tributes:

Hugh Bonneville

Smith’s Downton costar Bonneville offered his “condolences to her boys and wider family” in a statement to the BBC.

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent,” he added. “She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances.”

Rob Lowe

“Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion,” he wrote via X, referring to their experience filming 1993’s Suddenly Last Summer. “She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!”

Maren Morris

Morris revealed via her Instagram Story that she always enjoyed Smith’s roles in The Secret Garden, Hook, Sister Act, Harry Potter and Downton Abbey.

“My childhood,” the singer wrote. “Rest easy, Maggie Smith.”

Omid Djalili

“We’ve lost one the [sic] best today. RIP Maggie Smith,” the British comedian wrote via X.

Gyles Brandreth

The British broadcaster shared a photo from his 2021 interview with Smith.

“The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era & a quite extraordinary life,” Brandreth wrote via X. “She was a truly great actress, ‘one of the greats’ & simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way & consequently irreplaceable.”