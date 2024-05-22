Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, seem to still be holding a grudge against Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright for missing their 2022 wedding in Rome.

Clark, 44, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 21, to celebrate his and Schroeder’s son, Messer, 20 months, getting his first passport.

“Only took 2 weeks! 💫✈️,” he captioned a snap of Messer smiling with his passport in frame. Schroeder, 35, reposted the photo via her own Instagram Story.

After seeing the post, some fans were convinced that Clark and Schroeder were throwing shade at Taylor, 44, and Cartwright, 35, for claiming that their now 3-year-old son Cruz’s passport didn’t come in time for them to attend the pair’s nuptials in Italy.

“She’ll never forgive them 😬😬,” one X user wrote on Tuesday while quote tweeting a @QueensofBravo post about the apparent hidden meaning behind Clark’s post.

Another person commented, “The shade of it all … 💙.”

Schroeder, who also shares daughter Hartford, 3, with Clark, previously opened up about feeling “hurt” by Taylor and Cartwright skipping the wedding during a June 2023 appearance on “The Toast” podcast.

“It feels like I can’t trust them anymore. I am over it but it doesn’t mean I have to go be besties with these people again,” she said. “I think what hurts the most is how Jax says, ‘We already went to their first wedding.’ We didn’t get to have one — we literally just signed papers in Katie Maloney‘s backyard [in October 2020] during my baby shower with less than 10 people. It wasn’t a wedding.”

Schroeder has also claimed that Taylor and Cartwright, who tied the knot in 2019 and announced their separation in February, told her they planned to attend while giving other people a different story.

“To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, [Jax] is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not,” Schroeder, who dated Taylor during season 1 of Vanderpump Rules, said during a May 2022 episode of her “The Good The Bad The Baby” podcast. “Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s—t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

Cartwright, meanwhile, shared her side of the story during a June 2022 appearance on the “Beaches Moms” podcast.

“We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about. Like, Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” she said, adding that she and Taylor didn’t wait until “the last minute” to back out. “That was not the case. It was that I was literally trying to be there, up until the very last minute.”

Cartwright gave an update on her rift with Schroeder in February.

“I want nothing but the best for Stassi. We’re definitely not as close as we were and I definitely miss her so, so much. But we’re nice to each other,” she told E! News at the time. “We give each other hugs. Hopefully one day we can get back how we used to be, but I’m so happy for her and her beautiful family.”