Stavros Niarchos III and Dasha Zhukova Are Married!

Wedding bells are ringing! Stavros Niarchos III and Dasha Zhukova tied the knot in Paris last weekend, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke, journalist Derek Blasberg and jewelery designer Jennifer Meyer were among the guests in attendance. The nuptials were “very small and intimate,” a source tells Us. The couple “only invited those nearest and dearest to them.”

The Greek shipping heir, 34, proposed to the Russian businesswoman, 38, early this summer.

The couple celebrated their engagement in June at Zhukova’s birthday party at the restaurant Red Rooster in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, according to Page Six. The art collector’s guests included David Beckham, Liv Tyler, designer Tory Burch, author Jessica Seinfeld, art dealer Larry Gagosian, artist Dustin Yellin, Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, entrepreneur Lauren Santo Domingo, creative consultant Carlos Mota and writer Tavi Gevinson.

Niarchos and Zhukova were first spotted together in late 2017 at an Art Basel event in Miami. They were reportedly friends for years before their relationship took a romantic turn. More recently, they attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s star-studded second wedding ceremony in Wyoming in June.

This is the second union for the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art cofounder. She was previously married to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich from 2008 to 2017. The former couple share two children: son Aaron and daughter Leah.

“After 10 years together, the two of us have made the difficult decision to separate, but we remain close friends, parents and partners in the projects we developed together,” Zhukova and Abramovich, 52, said in a statement to Page Six in August 2017. “We are committed to jointly raising our two children. We will also continue to work together as cofounders of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and the New Holland Island cultural center in Saint Petersburg.”

For his part, Niarchos, whose late great-grandfather was multibillionaire shipping tycoon Stavros Niarchos, previously dated Paris Hilton and model Jessica Hart.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!