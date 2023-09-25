Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett found The One in his hometown love, Amy Paternoster — and he put a ring on it after less than one year together.

“Got tired of calling you my girlfriend … here’s to a lifetime with the person I cherish more than anything in the world,” Pickett wrote via Instagram in January 2022 alongside photos from the proposal. “You make me a better person and I could not imagine life without you. I love you more forever and always!!”

Paternoster shared the happy news in an Instagram post of her own, writing, “I am so blessed to have found such a perfect man and to have the privilege of knowing, loving and sharing a life with you. You are my everything: my other half, my best friend, my soulmate.”

The following year, the couple said “I do” in their home state of New Jersey before Pickett kicked off his second NFL season in September 2023.

Scroll down to relive Pickett and Paternoster’s romance from the beginning:

2010s

Pickett and Paternoster both grew up in the same small town on the Jersey Shore. According to the NFL player, they crossed paths as kids because they both trained at the same local gym. Their romance didn’t begin until they were in college — with Pickett playing football for the University of Pittsburgh and Paternoster joining the soccer team at Princeton University.

April 2021

The pair reconnected during one of their college breaks but didn’t go public with their romance until spring 2021. “Rumor has it,” Pickett captioned an April 6 Instagram snap, hinting at the relationship. Paternoster shared a similar image one day prior, captioning the social media reveal, “A little hey how ya doin.”

January 2022

Pickett and Paternoster announced their engagement via Instagram. “When I think of my life, I think of you — because I will never be able to go a day without you,” Paternoster captioned a series of snaps from the romantic moment. “I cannot put into words the love I have for you, but I promise to show you every day for the rest of my life.”

April 2022

When Pickett was drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Paternoster was on hand to celebrate her partner’s milestone achievement. “Words cannot describe how proud I am of you, nor how happy I am to see all of your dreams come true,” she wrote via social media. “There is nobody more deserving of this! I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you have yet to accomplish. Let’s go home!!! 💛🖤 #steelernation #herewego.”

June 2023

The duo tied the knot on June 24 at the Pleasantdale Chateau in New Jersey.

July 2023

The newlyweds spent their honeymoon in Puerto Rico where they stayed at the lavish Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach resort.

September 2023

The twosome attended a Morgan Wallen concert one week before Pickett took the field for the Steelers in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills. “Had me by halftime 🤘🏼,” Paternoster wrote via Instagram alongside cozy snaps from the event. Pickett replied in the comments, “Thanks for letting me fish whenever I want to❤️.”