Stephanie-Pratt-Is-Not-Following-Spencer-or-Heidi-on-Instagram-Amid-Drama

Their feud is Instagram official. Stephanie Pratt is not following Spencer Pratt or Heidi Montag on Instagram — and they aren’t following her, either.

The Made in Chelsea alum, 33, opened up about her rift with her brother, 35, and Heidi, 32, on the Monday, April, 8, episode of her “Pratt Cast” podcast with Wells Adams and revealed that the group are not on speaking terms.

“No one knows the real Heidi,” Stephanie explained before breaking town in tears. “Before the new Hills, the Beginnings, my mom, brother and I all sat down and we said, ‘We will not let this ruin our family again.’ … I’m done. I don’t care. I’m not protecting them anymore. You have to put on your own oxygen mask before you can put on someone else’s … That’s what I’m doing right now. If my mom can’t handle this, that’s her issue. I cannot help her.”

The Made in Reality author made several allegations about Heidi’s behavior and called her a “gold digger” who ruined her relationship with Spencer. “If it weren’t for Heidi, I would have an epic relationship with my brother. So would my parents,” Stephanie claimed, noting that her sister-in-law and Spencer “are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die.”

Stephanie also called out Heidi for allegedly “using her parents’ money” and trying to isolate Spencer from the Pratt family. “My brother was cut out of the will because of how horrific he is as a human,” she added. “Heidi is always No. 1 to Spencer, so you know what? Spencer is dead to me. That’s the only way I can handle it is knowing that he died.”

The Make Speidi Famous Again podcast hosts, who share son Gunner, 18 months, will likely hash out their issues with Stephanie on The Hills: New Beginnings, which premieres on MTV Monday, June 24.

