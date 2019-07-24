



A family feud. Stephanie Pratt did not hold back her true thoughts on her brother, Spencer Pratt, and sister-in-law, Heidi Montag, in a scathing rant on Tuesday, July 23.

Stephanie, 33, detailed her beef with Spencer, 35, and Montag, 32, in an extensive Instagram post that was accompanied by a screenshot of a GIF that stated, “The moment you realize Stephanie is carrying this season of THE HILLS.” The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising alum said her return to the MTV series has “drained” her, adding that she’s “so happy to be back home in London” and not anywhere near her “evil” sibling.

“Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here,” she wrote.

Stephanie then referenced Montag’s feud with her former bestie and The Hills costar, Lauren Conrad. She insinuated that it was Montag — not Spencer — who leaked rumors about Conrad, 33, having a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Jason Wahler. “Omg and Heidi — I have no words for how evil you truly are,” she continued. “You had no choice [but] to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover. And for real, WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being — and to your BEST FRIEND?”

The Los Angeles native regarded Montag as a “truly a hideous person,” and claimed the singer does not “have 1 friend” beside her nanny.

Stephanie’s Instagram rant did not end with her criticism of Spencer and Montag, however. When she cited Justin Brescia as her “rock the entire series” whom she “NEVER hooked up” with, she also dragged her “crazy” costar Audrina Patridge. (Patridge, 34, dated the musician off-and-on over the years and encountered beef with Stephanie in The Hills: New Beginnings when she grew closer with Brescia, 37.)

“You dated this guy ten years ago … You married someone else & have a child with him! And — As if you liked Justin,” the caption read. “You were dating someone off camera!! (The guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!!”

Stephanie then alleged that Patridge spent months “trying to get all of the girls against me.”

The strained relationship between Stephanie and Spencer played out throughout The Hills: New Beginnings’ debut, commencing with the siblings engaging in a verbal argument during the Made in Chelsea alum’s welcome home party. Before the season began, she opened up about not being “on speaking terms” with her brother on iHeartRadio’s “Pratt Cast” podcast in April.

“No one knows the real Heidi,” she claimed. “Before The Hills: New Beginnings, my mom, my brother and I all sat down and we said we will not let this ruin our family again. I’m done. I don’t care. I’m not protecting them anymore.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Spencer and Montag for comment.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

