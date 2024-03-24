Stephen Colletti is gearing up to tie the knot with his fiancée, Alex Weaver.

“Things are going very well. It’s been a lot of different options that we’re exploring,” Colletti, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, March 23, at the Change Your Brain Foundation x The Lemons Foundation’s Pickleball Tournament. “Everything’s kind of on the table as far as whether it’s gonna be a big wedding or a very small wedding and if we do small, how small.”

The One Tree Hill alum added that the pair is “really not in a rush” to exchange vows. He noted that he gives “a lot of credit” to Weaver, who is a NASCAR reporter and host.

“She’s been handling a lot of it and she asked me to come in and support and so I’m there when necessary,” he said. “It’s still coming into focus for us exactly what we want to do, because there’s a lot of options on the table.”

Related: 'One Tree Hill' Cast's Dating Histories Through the Years In the words of the great Peyton Sawyer, sometimes all you need is one — but it may take a while to get there. The characters on One Tree Hill were in countless love triangles, went on romantic excursions and even got married in high school. In real life, things weren’t always so magical. Although […]

Colletti couldn’t help but gush over his fiancée. “She’s making me a better man. She is a classy, southern belle, and I’m a kid who grew up on the beach in Southern California chilling at Wahoo’s Fish Taco, wondering how the surf is today. She’s a classy girl who is very ambitious and driven and has a lot going on in her life. I just admire her a lot,” he told Us.

The former Laguna Beach star joked that his Instagram feed is “an Alex Weaver fan club,” saying, “I don’t post too much and if you look at my Instagram, I think my last few posts are of my fiancée.”

Weaver revealed in November 2023 that Colletti had popped the question. “Yes! Forever,” she wrote via Instagram, alongside pics from his proposal in Rome.

The twosome were seen sharing a smooch while sitting on a wall. In another pic, Weaver showed off her engagement ring, with Colletti smiling in the background.

Related: ‘Laguna Beach’ Cast: Where Are They Now? One year after the success of Fox’s The O.C., MTV took a look at the actual town, launching Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2004. The reality show focused on the personal lives of then-high schoolers Stephen Colletti, Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth and more. Laguna Beach was originally set to be a […]

Colletti and Weaver began dating in 2022, confirming their romance in August of that year. “Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. 😎 @al_weave,” he wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of the duo. “Luckiest girl,” she replied with a white heart emoji.

When he’s not planning for his wedding to Weaver, Colletti’s supporting fellow Laguna Beach alum Jason Wahler and the Change Your Brain Foundation.

“I’ve obviously known Jason for a long time and to see how far he’s come. I knew him when we were both quite knuckleheads back in the day and now he’s a family man,” Colletti told Us while at the event in Newport Beach, California. “I’m just very proud of him. I’m very happy to see him as he is now. When he invited me out, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, man. I’ll show up. Absolutely.’”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo