Stephen Colletti and girlfriend Alex Weaver are engaged.

“Yes! Forever,” Weaver, 27, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 15, alongside several photos from Colletti’s proposal in Rome.

In sweet snaps, Weaver and Colletti, 37, can be seen sharing a kiss while sitting on a wall overlooking the city behind them. Weaver shows off a closeup of her engagement ring in the second photo, with the One Tree Hill alum smiling in the background.

Following the pair’s big news, several of Colletti’s former One Tree Hill costars flocked to the comments to share their well wishes for the happy couple.

Related: Celebrity Engagements of 2023: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year Several celebrity couples are taking their relationships to new heights in 2023 with an engagement. “I know those who are close aren’t surprised, but if you don’t know @jfrudaker she’s incredible and we are the perfect FIT,” Bachelor Nation’s Luke Parker wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “I’ve been on the hunt for a […]

“AHHHHH !!!! Congrats!!!!!!!! So happy for you both,” Jana Kramer gushed, while James Lafferty replied: “Yesssss congratulations!!!! 🎈🍾🎉🎊.”

Kate Voegele, Alexandra Park, Jamie Chung, Byran Greenberg and Bevin Prince echoed similar sentiments for the duo.

“Ahhhhh congratulations you guys!!! Soooo happy for you!! ❤️🍾🎉,” Voegele, 36, penned as Prince wrote, “I am so so happy for you two!!!! ❤️❤️❤️.” Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush showed their support by tossing a like on the post.

Weaver and Colletti began dating last year and confirmed their romance in August 2022.

“Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. 😎 @al_weave,” Colletti wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of himself and the NASCAR reporter cuddling up while sailing. “Luckiest girl,” Weaver replied while adding a white heart emoji.

Before making things official with Weaver, Colletti reunited with high school sweetheart and longtime pal Kristin Cavallari to discuss their relationship on their Laguna Beach rewatch podcast. The twosome’s on-and-off romance was a hot topic on the 2000s MTV reality series which also starred Lauren Conrad, Jason Wahler and Lo Bosworth.

Related: 'One Tree Hill' Cast's Dating Histories Through the Years In the words of the great Peyton Sawyer, sometimes all you need is one — but it may take a while to get there. The characters on One Tree Hill were in countless love triangles, went on romantic excursions and even got married in high school. In real life, things weren’t always so magical. Although […]

On a July 2022 episode of the “Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen,” Cavallari, 36, revealed that the exes shared a kiss during their viral August 2020 reunion. (In April 2020, Cavallari divorced Jay Cutler with whom she shares three children: sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7.)

“I posted a photo of the two of us. And that was my most liked photo of anything I’ve ever posted on Instagram. I mean, you’d beat all of my children,” Cavallari said to Colletti. “You’d beat, like, any milestone in my life. So to me, that’s actually very sweet because it shows how invested the audience was of Laguna Beach. And I think it’s really sweet.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Colletti, for his part, said that the picture had his phone blowing up for several days.

“Everyone was coming out of the woodworks asking me — there were people that were asking me kind of how I was doing, people would text me just to kind of check in. And they eventually tried to get to a casual way of like, ‘So, you’re dating anybody?’” he recalled. “And it was so obvious. I was shocked by how many people thought I was that stupid.”