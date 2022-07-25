Talk about a meet-cute! James Lafferty and Alexandra Park’s love story began on a TV set — and they have since played a small screen couple in 2021’s Everyone Is Doing Great.

The One Tree Hill alum first crossed paths with Park when he directed a 2015 episode of The Royals (which shared a created team with The CW drama). Lafferty went on to direct four more episodes of the E! series, while his love played one of the lead characters, Princess Eleanor, on all four seasons.

The couple have since remained somewhat tightlipped about their romance. However, when Lafferty popped the question in the fall of 2020, he couldn’t help but share the news with his social media followers.

“She said yeah 🙌🏼☺️,” the Right Stuff alum captioned a snap of the newly engaged pair in September of that year while snuggling in the kitchen.

Park, for her park, exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021 why she and Lafferty like to keep their romance out of the limelight.

“We are very private by choice, but we want to get some love out for the show, and we want to share our lives with our supporters and fans,” the Shooting in Vain actress said at the time. “We walk the line of putting a little bit out there at times.”

That line, however, doesn’t apply to working together on screen. In fact, Park told Us in January 2021 that the lovebirds came up with the idea for Everyone Is Doing Great together. (The show premiered on Hulu that same month.)

“We thought it would just be great [to play a married couple]. The chemistry is in there,” the Elephant Princess alum recalled. “We love working together. That’s one of the things I’m so grateful about in our relationship is that we’re able to work together doing the things that we love, so we just thought it would be really fun to play around with the dynamic of Jeremy and Andrea in obviously something that’s very opposite to our personal relationship.”

Four months later, Lafferty again let fans into his world with Park while gushing over his then-fiancée’s book, Sugar High.

“I couldn’t be more proud/in awe of this woman. After watching her work through the years-long process, the day has finally come when she gets to release it out into the world,” the Small Town Crime actor wrote via Instagram in May 2021, noting that the memoir talks about Park’s battle with type 1 diabetes and her career evolution. “It’s a raw, honest, funny and inspiring journey that will leave you feeling like no matter what comes your way, you can achieve what you set out to do in this life.”

One year later, Us exclusively confirmed that the duo got married in Hawaii. Lafferty’s former OTH costar Stephen Colletti — who also co-created Everyone Is Doing Great — was one of the groomsmen. Park had her Royals costar and longtime BFF Tom Austen on hand as part of her bridal party.

Scroll down to see Lafferty and Park’s love story from the beginning: