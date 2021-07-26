He’s a keeper! Alexandra Park gushed over her fiancé, James Lafferty, while celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday, July 25.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite f–king person in the whole entire world,” she wrote via Instagram. “I love you more than day 1, 6 years ago. #pda #dreamboat #bff.”

The Royals alum, 32, shared a series of black-and-white photos of the pair’s private romance to honor the One Tree Hill alum, including a snap of Lafferty blowing out candles on a small cake.

“Love you let’s go get a cider now,” the Right Stuff actor commented on his fiancée’s post.

Park, who has been engaged to the birthday boy since September 2020, gave fans a glimpse at their romance, posting a goofy photo of Lafferty surrounded by palm trees. She also shared a snap of the director holding her in an elevator as they both smiled.

The Australia native later posted an Instagram Story photo of the couple enjoying drinks and a meal together on Lafferty’s special day. She added a “Happy birthday” balloon GIF alongside the sweet snap.

Earlier this year, the Home and Away alum, who met Lafferty when he directed an episode of The Royals in 2015, exclusively told Us Weekly why the couple have chosen to keep their relationship so under the radar.

“We are very private by choice, but we want to get some love out for the show and we want to share our lives with our supporters and fans. We walk the line of putting a little bit out there at times,” Park said during a January episode of Us’ “Watch With Us” podcast. “We share little bits and pieces here and there. He’s the only person I hang out with other than my dog and people are already like, ‘You can’t just post pictures of your dog all the time!’”

The Everyone Is Doing Great actress also revealed what it’s like to act alongside the Boys on the Run actor. Park plays Andrea Davis, the wife of Jeremy Davis (played by Lafferty), on the Hulu series.

“We love working together. That’s one of the things I’m so grateful about in our relationship is that we’re able to work together doing the things that we love,” she explained. “So we just thought it would be really fun to play around with the dynamic of Jeremy and Andrea in obviously something that’s very opposite to our personal relationship. We work together on everything. It’s very natural for us and really fun.”

