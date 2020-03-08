Get well soon! Stephen Curry missed the Golden State Warriors game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 7, because he has been diagnosed with the flu.

“This morning Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral testing,” Warriors team physician Robert Nied said in a statement on Saturday. “We have identified his probable source contact, who is not part of basketball operations. He has no specific risk factors for COVID-19. He has the seasonal flu.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the game on Saturday that the shooting guard, 31, didn’t show any symptoms during practice one day earlier.

“I was with Steph [on Friday] in practice and also in Oakland yesterday afternoon, and he was fine,” Kerr, 54, said. “So he woke up this morning feeling sick. I know his young son was sick for a couple of days, so he probably got it from his son, but our doctors checked him out, and it is the basic flu.”

On Thursday, March 5, Curry returned to the court in a game against the Toronto Raptors after a 58-game absence over a period of four months due to a broken hand injury.

The athlete appeared to be enjoying his time off while on vacation with his wife, Ayesha Curry, in February.

Stephen shared a risqué photo via Instagram with the Seasoned Life cookbook author, 30, straddling him and licking his forehead. Ayesha donned a strapless green bikini while Stephen was shirtless.

“Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!” Stephen captioned the post.

Ayesha replied in the comments, “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. 😩 I love you though.”

Stephen and Ayesha began dating in 2008 years after they met at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were 15 and 14 years old, respectively. The couple tied the knot in July 2011 and are the parents of daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 20 months.

The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with sweet tribute posts via Instagram in July 2019.

“Each day with you is the ultimate blessing,” Ayesha penned at the time. “Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss. Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key. When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you for ever and always constantly giving the ultimate glory to God. Here’s to 8!”

Stephen, meanwhile, wrote, “Growing strong through all the ups and downs. Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry….that’s my baby right there….love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!”