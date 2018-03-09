Live from New York … it’s Sterling K. Brown! The This Is Us star takes the reins as host of Saturday Night Live on March 10, but before he takes center stage, Brown sat down with Us Weekly to talk all about his first-time gig. Watch the video above!

Brown, 41, revealed that he has been watching the NBC show since he was a baby, calling the opportunity one of the “more surreal moments of my life,” which is why he is doing plenty of homework before his big debut.

“I’m going to go back and re-watch a lot of documentaries on how the process goes. I have a few pitches of ideas that I think could possibly make their way into sketches, but I think the best thing to do is to step back,” Brown told Us at a February 27 event for Clorox in celebration of a new arts and mentoring center for at-risk youth in Harlem, New York. “The cast, they’re trying to get their ideas on week in and week out, and you want to give them the space to see what they bring to you, and if you can like augment, or change, or add a little bit of your own personality to it, then I think that’s the perfect sort of synthesis of how to reach it.”

Since performing makes him “feel like I’m at home,” don’t expect any nerves to come from the Black Panther star, but do be on the lookout for some surprise appearances by Brown’s This Is Us castmates.

“There may be some possibilities,” Brown teased to Us. “I’m sure they’ll be some sort of This Is Us spoof. I would actually love to play William (Ron Cephas Jones) in This is Us and then Chris Redd could play, because he already kind of did, Randall when he set me up a few weeks ago. There’s a possibility there. The possibility of a little O.J. (Simpson) type stuff going on. Possibilities are endless.”

Brown is already feeling the love from his This is Us family since Milo Ventimiglia told Us that he dropped by to see him on the SNL set on Thursday, March 8.

“We were right next door. They told me he was on the other side of the door, and I walked in, and he’s changing to get ready for all his promos and, ‘Hey, man,’” Ventimiglia told Us. “It was fun. I’m excited to watch.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

