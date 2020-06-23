Writer and producer Steve Bing died by suicide at the age of 55 in L.A. on Monday, June 22.

The Kangaroo Jack writer, who was famously linked to Elizabeth Hurley and was the father of her son, Damian Hurley, 18, jumped to his death from the 27th floor of a luxury apartment building in Century City, TMZ reported.

L.A. City Fire spokesman Nicholas Prange confirmed to Us Weekly that a call came in at 12:59 p.m. on Monday with a report of someone jumping from a hotel at the 1000 block of Santa Monica Blvd. in Century City. Prange told Us that “it is unknown from which floor the person fell or jumped, but it’s being described as an ‘incident long fall,’ meaning the distance was more than 15 feet.”

LAPD officials confirmed to Us that a 55-year old male “was pronounced dead at the scene” but his name is not being confirmed by authorities at this time.

Bing, who founded Shangri-La Entertainment, was best known as a film producer on Rock the Kasbah, Hotel Noir and Rules Don’t Apply. He had six writing credits to his name before his death, including an episode of Married… With Children and Every Breath, which is also acted in.

The film financier backed many hit films throughout his career including The Polar Express, Beowulf and Rolling Stones’ Shine a Light concert movie.

Bing was also a philanthropist and real estate tycoon, who donated a $30 million legacy gift to the Motion Picture & Television Fund, Deadline reported.

The multimillionaire businessman is survived by two children, daughter Kira Bonder, who he shared with former tennis player Lisa Bonder, and son Damian.

The Royals alum, 55, was linked to Bing in 2000 after splitting from Hugh Grant. The two were together for less than two years before she revealed she was pregnant with his child. After initially denying that he was responsible, a test after Damian was born confirmed that Bing was the biological father and he contributed to his upbringing financially.