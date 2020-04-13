Love on the horizon? Elizabeth Hurley is ready for new romance — once she’s away from her family and out of quarantine.

“I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives,” Hurley, 54, told Hello! magazine on Sunday, April 12, about her hopes for the future.

The Royals alum — who was famously dated Hugh Grant for 13 years, before marrying Arun Naya in 2007 and splitting in 2011 — added, “Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort.”

Hurley revealed that being at home has been nice amid the coronavirus pandemic, but there are nine people at her house, which has made things a little more cozy.

“We feel like the family in the ’70s TV show The Waltons,” the British actress explained. “I have my whole family here, including my mother.”

Despite being stuck with a big group, the Austin Powers star has made sure to make time for herself while at her country home in England.

“Secretly, I’d much rather be gardening than doing anything else,” Hurley admitted. “I’ve been outside doing things for at least five hours a day.”

A few days prior, the model showed her fans an inside look at what she’s been doing to entertain herself while indoors.

“Filming a murder mystery at home #amusingourselves #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram on April 8, alongside a photo of herself dressed in thematic costume.

Hurley celebrated her son Damian’s 18th birthday on April 4 with a series of throwback photos throughout his life.

“It felt too strange to celebrate properly during such a terrible time out in the wider world (and social distancing meant there was no question of a party),” Damian wrote via Instagram on a photo of himself on his milestone birthday. “So instead I’ve settled for running around a field euphorically because EIGHTEEEEEEN HURRAHHHH YAY.”

Elizabeth, who shares Damian with her ex-boyfriend Steve Bing, is close to her son but she knows that someday he will move out and that day will be bittersweet.

“It has crossed my mind, but I have to say, it’s just a rite of life,” the Gossip Girl alum told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019. “Parents need their little birds to fly and leave the nest one day.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.