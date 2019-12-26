



Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian have got Us doing a double take in their latest twinning selfie!

On Wednesday, December 25, the ‘90s supermodel took to Instagram Stories to share a snap with her 17-year-old. The duo looks so identical to one another, we can hardly tell them apart.

“Christmas walkies,” she wrote in her Instagram Story on Christmas Day. In the snap, both are bundled up in winter coats and wearing black beanies. While hers is a more simple knit hat, his has a bit more to it with a fur trim and a festive holiday reindeer headband he added to the look. However, it’s their plump lips, voluptuous shiny wavy locks and their piercing light eyes that are all essentially one in the same.

Damian, who is following in his mother’s footsteps to become a model, seems to truly love sharing his mom’s looks. Then again, who wouldn’t?

Back in July, he attended a photocall for Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection: The System wearing a black blazer that called back to one of Elizabeth’s most infamous fashion looks of all time.

With oversized gold safety pins adorned down his jacket, the number was reminiscent of the English beauty’s 1994 Versace dress she wore to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral. Arm-in-arm with then-beau Hugh Grant, the look caused a bit of controversy for it’s revealing nature. Not that she cared one bit. “Unlike many other designers, Versace designs clothes to celebrate the female form rather than eliminate it,” she clapped back at the time.

Now the dress as cemented itself into our lexicon, with stars like Lady Gaga and Hurley’s mini-me celebrating it.

Though this wasn’t the only time Damian channeled her looks. For the actual Pat McGrath campaign, he teased out his hair and donned a leather jacket with white T-shirt to flawlessly resemble some of his mom’s standout work in the ‘90s. And we are so here for it.