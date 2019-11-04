



Jennifer Aniston’s hairstylist just shared how he styled her rarely seen naturally waves just days after she told Glamour she’s always preferred her hair straight.

While attending The Morning Show world premiere in NYC on October 28, the star of the series wore her hair in loose, undone bends — and not her usual sleek style.

In an Instagram post on Monday, November 4, longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan explained how he created the look head-turning look using a few key products.

“This was such an honor to be a part of,” he wrote at the start of the caption before diving into the details. “The hair is Jens natural curl and waves.”

To begin, he let her strands dry naturally most of the way before he touched it up by blowing the roots “for direction” with a Dyson dryer. Then to add a little more texture he curled a few pieces using a GHD iron. Then he layered Drunk Elephant’s detangling spray with Dr. Miracles Leave In Conditioner, Shu Uemura Art of Hair Shape Paste and Kerastase Oléo-Relax Hair Oil Serum.

Just a few days earlier, Glamour published an interview with the former Friends star in which she chatted about her famous locks.

When the reporter asked her to fill in the blank for the sentence “I love my hair…” during a recent interview that went up last Friday, November 1, she replied straight.

“When I was a little girl, I had really long, straight hair to my bum — below my bum, actually,” she said. However, when her mom told her she could do anything she wanted with her hair she decided to cut it all off. And since then, she was never able to grow it back and it forever remained curly after that.

“It was always so long and heavy, that it straightened my hair. But when it got shorter, I was like, ‘Oh no, what is happening?’”

Though her mom taught her to style it with a blowdryer, she always favored straighter locks.