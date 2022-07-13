Moving out. Steve Burton and Sheree Burton sold their condo the same month they officially separated.

Their nearly 2,000-square foot Newport Beach condo was sold on March 8, property records show, and the pair listed their initial date of separation as March 1, according to divorce documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home was three blocks away from the beach in Corona Del Mar, California, and sold for $3.2 million.

Two months after the initial separation and condo sale, the General Hospital alum, 51, revealed he and Sheree, 45, split after 23 years of marriage. Steve alleged that she was pregnant with another man’s baby.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” the Daytime Emmy Award winner wrote via Instagram on May 4. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”

Steve and Sheree share three children: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7.

“We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids,” he continued. “We would appreciate privacy at this time.”

The former Young and the Restless star officially filed for divorce from the fitness instructor on July 8, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Sheree has yet to comment on who the father of her fourth child is, but she shared a cryptic message via Instagram in January about mistakes — which some fans have speculated could be in reference to her marriage.

“If you could go back, what would you tell your younger self? I would have said.. Follow your passions.. People will hurt you, but always be kind and take the high road.. Don’t be afraid to fail or try new things.. Learn from your mistakes because you will make mistakes..it’s ok!” the nutrition coach wrote. “You are strong, brave, beautiful and capable of anything you put your mind to. Life is short, so live it and love everyone. ✨ I hope your day was beautiful.”

Amid their divorce proceedings, Steve is returning to his roots. He was announced to join the cast of Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff, Beyond Salem, in April.

“Finally here! Monday July 11 it begins! Really excited for this,” he shared via Instagram on the day he filed to end the marriage. “I had so many wardrobe changes 😂 but they were fun! Let me know what you think!”

The role came after he was fired from ABC’s General Hospital after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. He’d played Jason Morgan on and off since 1991.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

