Steven Seagal put an end to a live interview on Thursday, October 4, when asked about the sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The 66-year-old Under Siege director stormed off the set while speaking to BBC during a Newsnight segment with Kirsty Wark when questions turned to the accusations.

“You’ve been very much caught up in all the allegations of sexual harassment. You had a rape allegation against you and I wonder how you deal with all that?” the 63-year-old host asked as Seagal pulled off his earpiece and exited the studio.

Claims against Seagal include an accusation of rape by an extra named Regina Simons in the actor’s 2005 film On Deadly Ground.

Model Faviola Dadis also accused Seagal of groping her during an audition in 2002 that took place in a hotel room.

Other celebrities, including Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies and Jenny McCarthy, have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Seagal.

De Rossi detailed her encounter with the screenwriter in a lengthy tweet in November: “My final audition for a Steven Seagal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.’”

Margulies and McCarthy both opened up about their claims during separate interviews that same month.

The Michigan-native denied the allegations via his attorney in a statement to ABC earlier this year.

“Mr. Seagal denies all accusations and continues to stand his ground that he has not engaged in any such misconduct,” the statement read. “The allegations that have been made against Mr. Seagal are false and have no substantive material support. The accounts of both women are completely fictitious and totally made up. The allegations are a disservice to women who are victimized because of real predators in the film industry.”

