Porn star Stormy Daniels claims in her new book that President Donald Trump showed her a photo of his newborn son, Barron, and wife Melania before they had sex.

In an excerpt from her autobiography Full Disclosure published by The Sun on Saturday, September 29, Daniels writes of a conversation with the reality TV star in his hotel room after they met a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada in 2006.

“I said, ‘You’re married. What would your wife think of you being here with me?” the actress, 39, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, wrote. “‘Oh, don’t worry about that,’ he said. ‘It’s not a big deal, anyway we have separate bedrooms.'”

Daniels claims that the businessman then stood up to grab a picture.

“He showed me a photo of Melania holding Barron, who was only 4 months old. It was adorable, and I could tell it made him genuinely proud,” she added.

Before they had sex, which the president has denied took place, Daniels writes that he quizzed her on her job as an adult film star and wanted to know how much she earned per scene. She went on to describe their encounter as the “least impressive sex” she’s ever had.

“I was lying down on the bed with him on top of me, naked,” she writes. “There was no foreplay and it was one position. Missionary. We kissed and his hard, darting tongue pushed in and out of my mouth. I thought, ‘He’s even a terrible kisser.'”

As previously reported, Daniels got involved in a legal dispute with Trump, 72, and his lawyer Michael Cohen after the attorney allegedly paid the Knocked Up actress $130,000 in hush money and asked her to sign a nondisclosure agreement to stop her from discussing the affair amid Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign.

In August 2018 Cohen reached a plea deal with prosecutors investigating the payment as a possible violation of campaign finance laws. He implicated Trump, saying that he paid off Daniels “at the direction of the … candidate” and “for the principal purpose of influencing the election.”

