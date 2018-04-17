Stormy Daniels is continuing to speak out. The adult entertainer spoke candidly during a Tuesday, April 16, appearance on The View to discuss the aftermath of coming forward about her alleged 2006 affair with President Donald Trump and also shared a sketch of the man she claims threatened her.

“His face is burned into my memory,” Daniels told The View hosts of the man who allegedly threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to keep quite about her alleged relationship with the business mogul. “I was really rattled. It just never left me.”

The sketch, which was created by well-known forensic artist Lois Gibson on April 8, describes the man as being 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall, age in his 30s to 40s and “lean but fit.”

“It’s obvious she just didn’t sit down with this sketch artist and fabricate this. This is a very detailed sketch,” Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti added. “[Gibson] found Stormy to be very credible.”

“You remember to that detail! He looks like an actor,” Joyce Behar chimed in, marveling at the actress’ memory of the man seven years after the alleged incident.

“That’s why he stood out to me is because I thought honestly that he was sort of handsome when I saw him when I was parking,” Daniels, 39, explained.

Daniels also explained that she initially didn’t go to the police because she worried authorities would ask why a man would tell her to leave Trump alone. “I would have had to answer that question, which was not public at the time and I would have had to tell the whole police department I had sex with Donald Trump,” she said.

“We’re offering a $100,000 reward leading to the identification of this man,” Avenatti added. “If people go to idthethug@gmail.com, they can send us the information that they have. … If you positively identify him, we’re gonna pay you $100,000 because we want to get to the bottom of who this is. We think we know who sent him, but we want to confirm it.”

During the interview, she also detailed how she thought her story might impact the Trump family. “I’ve thought about everything every different way, a million times, more than I probably should think about things,” she admitted. “Since all this happened, I’m averaging about two hours a night sleeping. So I’ve literally thought of everything. And you know, that’s between him and his family, you know.”

Daniels (born Stephanie Clifford) made headlines after going public in March about a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement that Trump’s lawyer signed on behalf of the president October 2017 in an attempt to keep the alleged dalliance private. Daniels filed a lawsuit in March, claiming that because the former Celebrity Apprentice host didn’t sign the agreement himself, the contract is invalid.

Trump, 71, told reporters on April 5 that he was unaware of the payment. Touching on the POTUS’ denial during The View, Daniels quipped, “Let me just say, I work in the adult business and I’m a better actress than he is.”

Daniels detailed the alleged relationship with Trump during an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes in March. During that sit down, she revealed she and the businessman, whom she met at a celebrity gold tournament Iin 2006, had unprotected sex.

