President Donald Trump spoke about his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels for the first time on Thursday, April 5.

According to CNN, reporters aboard Air Force One questioned Trump about his attorney Michael Cohen paying the porn star $130,000 to sign a nondisclosure agreement. When asked if he knew about the payment, the president simply responded, “No.”

When asked why Cohen paid Daniels, Trump, 71, added, ”You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.”

As previously reported, the 39-year-old actress claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, around the same time his wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son Barron, now 12. Daniels said that she was paid $130,000 by Cohen to sign a “hush agreement” that he created just before the presidential election in 2016.

However, in March, she filed a lawsuit against the president and claimed that he never signed the agreement, arguing that the lack of his signature makes the contract is invalid. Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avanatti, sent a letter to Cohen on March 12 saying that his client would like to return the payment so can speak openly about her alleged relationship with Trump.

Avanatti responded to Trump’s comments about the payment to Daniels on Twitter.

“We very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump’s feigned lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment as stated on Air Force One,” he wrote. “As history teaches us, it is one thing to deceive the press and quite another to do so under oath. #searchforthetruth #basta.”

Daniels opened up about her alleged affair with Trump during an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes on March 25 and said she signed the nondisclosure agreement to protect her daughter. “The story was coming out again. I was concerned for my family and their safety,” she told Cooper.

