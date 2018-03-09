Stormy Daniels is set to talk about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump in an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes.

The porn star’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted a pic with Daniels and the CNN host on Friday, March 8, tagging the actress, Cooper and the CBS show.

A source close to the production confirms to Us Weekly that Daniels did sit down with Cooper for a 60 Minutes interview. “It’s in the can,” the source says, adding that “producers haven’t decided on an airdate.”

As previously reported, Daniels, 38, alleges that she had a sexual relationship with the then-reality TV star, 71, back in 2006 after they met at a charity golf tournament, just months after wife Melania Trump gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron.

In January this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels (real name: Stephanie Clifford) $130,000 in hush money in October 2016, shortly before the presidential election. Cohen later told The New York Times that he had personally paid the money to Daniels, but said it was for matters unrelated to Trump’s campaign.

That same month a statement was released, allegedly featuring Daniels’ signature, denying the affair, but hours later The 40-Year-Old Virgin star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and claimed to have no knowledge of the statement.

Earlier this week, Daniels filed a lawsuit against Trump, claiming that the nondisclosure agreement is not binding because he didn’t sign it. News also broke this week that Cohen had initiated a private arbitration case against Daniels, obtaining a restraining order that states she will face financial penalties of more than $1 million if she discusses her alleged affair with Trump in public.

Daniels’ lawyer said in an interview with CNN on Thursday, March 8, that the American people need to hear from Daniels “because cover-ups matter.”

He added that Daniels would “absolutely” pay back the $130,000 if she’s “ultimately ordered to do that to speak openly and honestly.”

