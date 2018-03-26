On screen, Jonathan and Nancy are bonded by the darkness happening around them. Off screen, the actors are just a normal couple! Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer portray “Jancy” on Stranger Things, and part of the reason it works is because of their closeness in real life.

“He’s great. It’s a lot of fun, we goof off a lot,” Dyer, 21, told Us Weekly ahead of the Stranger Things PaleyFest panel on Sunday, March 25. “The whole cast does. We’re all very close so we always have a great time on and off [set]. Sometimes it’s even hard to stop laughing, stop goofing off. It’s been really lovely!”

The pair first made their relationship red carpet official in December 2017.

While the cast hasn’t read any scripts for season 3 yet, she’s very anxious to see what happens next with Jancy, since they have a “push-pull” relationship. “There’s some tension there. I feel like they probably fight a lot,” she noted.

“They’ve both had this shared trauma. They’ve both gone through this experience together and I think that brings people closer,” Heaton, 24, added. “I think also what was kind of cool about Jonathan and Nancy, especially in season 1, was that they brought out qualities in each other that maybe weren’t there without the other.”

The actress revealed that she while she likes the Jancy relationship, she hopes Nancy will continue “being independent” and making her own, strong-minded decisions.

“I think she’s a big fish in a small pond … I think there’s something in Hawkins that she needs to figure out because they don’t think that they’ve gotten to the bottom of it. I’d love to see more of that. I’d love to see her get that big find,” Dyer explained. “At the same time, I don’t think she feels completely validated. I don’t think it’s over, I think there’s still more there that feels wrong and off, and I don’t know if you can ever fix that.”

