Going strong. Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer stepped out together following reports that the couple had split.

The pair attended the Dior Addict Lacquer Pump Launch party at Poppy in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 14. Dyer, 21, wore a flower-print black skirt and paired it with a hot-pink striped top with black pumps and a matching overcoat. The actor, 24, wore black pants and a matching jacket, with a white shirt underneath.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the couple were among the were the first celebrities to arrive at the party, and later left together. “They were hanging out by the bar and whispering to each other,” the eyewitness said. “Charlie was playing with Natalia’s jacket and she danced a little while standing with him. They were talking about Pharrell and then they went through the crowd together and tried to find a table. As they walked, she led the way and they didn’t hold hands.”

The insider added that the actors sat together on a couch and took photos of each other enjoying their drinks. Dyer and Heaton also showed some PDA while they were outside of the event. “Charlie and Natalia were also outside in the smoking area and Natalia patted Charlie’s back as they talked to a group of people,” the eyewitness told Us.

Dyer opened up to Us Weekly in January about dating her costar. “He’s alright, I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!” she quipped on the SAG Awards 2018 red carpet in L.A. “No, he’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast. They’re all super, just great to work with.” As for working alongside her boyfriend in the Netflix series, she said: “It’s a lot of fun, truly.”

The duo made their relationship red-carpet official at The Fashion Awards 2017 in London in December 2017. They also attended the Burberry X Cara Delevingne Christmas bash that month.

As previously reported, Heaton shares a son with ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsurra. A source previously told Us that the child lives with his mom. “Charlie visits,” the insider had explained. “Charlie is in L.A. most of the time auditioning and was filming for Stranger Things, but he jumps across the pond to see their son. They are amicable coparents.”

