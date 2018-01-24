Heating up at last! Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are being more open about their relationship. The costar couple were all smiles as they stepped out together at the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, January 24.

Dyer, 21 stunned in a glitzy rose gold gown and wore her hair down in waves. Meanwhile, Heaton, 23, sported a sleek black suit and a white button-up shirt. The Netflix stars walked the red carpet side-by-side and also presented an award together.

Although the low-key couple rarely comment on their relationship, the I Believe in Unicorns actress recently gushed over the Shut In actor. “He’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast,” Dyer exclusively told Us Weekly at the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 21, noting that while there are “pros and cons” to working with her beau, “It’s a lot of fun, truly.

Dyer, who portrays Nancy Wheeler on the ‘80s horror series, and Heaton, known for his role of Jonathan Byers, first stepped out together as a couple at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London late last month. They also hit the red carpet together at the Burberry X Cara Delevingne Christmas event shortly after.

The pair, who fueled romance rumors in January 2017 after they were seen cozying up together at Los Angeles International Airport, haven’t shied away from packing on the PDA. They shared a kiss in London after Heaton’s drumming gig in November of that year and they were also spotted holding hands while window shopping in Paris earlier that month.

As previously reported, the As You Are actor shares a son with ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsurra. “Charlie visits,” a source told Us in October 2017, adding that the child lives with his mom. “Charlie is in L.A. most of the time auditioning and was filming for Stranger Things, but he jumps across the pond to see their son. They are amicable coparents.”

