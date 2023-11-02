Alan Ruck reportedly crashed his car into a Hollywood pizza shop, per multiple outlets.

TMZ was first to report the news of the accident on Wednesday, November 1, which occurred on Tuesday, October 31, around 9 p.m PT. According to surveillance footage obtained by the outlet, the Succession alum, 67, rear-ended a car that was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, which is near the west end of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After Rucks’ vehicle — which is a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck — hit the first car, the actor’s car allegedly swayed into another before crashing through a wall at Raffallo’s Pizza. The outlet also reported that Ruck stuck around following the crash and there was no indication of a possible DUI.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA on Wednesday that one person was hospitalized following the incident and the building sustained structural damage. Two additional cars were also damaged and no pedestrians were injured, per KTLA.

Related: 'Succession' Family Tree: A Guide to the Roy Family Who’s next in line? Succession may have been inspired by a real-life media empire, but there’s more drama packed into this HBO series than could ever appear on reality TV. Since it premiered in June 2018, fans have been drawn into the ins and outs of the Roy family as they battle for power at […]

Footage of the scene has also been floating around social media, with one TikTok user sharing a video of the Rivian poking through Raffallo’s wall along with the debris caused by the accident.

This isn’t the first time Ruck has made headlines for his driving. In September 2021, the actor was involved in a high-profile driving assignment when he drove the press van for the motorcade of President Joe Biden during his visit to Long Beach, California.

Fox White House producer Pat Ward tweeted at the time that their driver was none other than Ruck who was a “super nice guy” and “got a kick out of running all the red lights.”

“He said someone asked him if he wanted to drive in a Presidential motorcade and he figured why not,” Ward wrote via X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

Most recently, Ruck starred on Succession as Connor Roy for all four seasons of the HBO hit before the series finale aired earlier this year. His portrayal of the character scored him one Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2023. (Ruck also is well known for his role as Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 'Succession' Cast's Dating Histories Through the Years: Photos Life doesn’t always imitate art. While the Succession characters aren’t great at healthy relationships onscreen, many of the actors have happy, long-lasting romances offscreen. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy on the HBO series, secretly tied the knot in February 2021. She revealed eight months later that the COVID-19 pandemic helped her realize that her […]

During his time on the critically acclaimed drama, Ruck opened up to Us Weekly about how “thrilling” it was to be part of the series — which broke a record in 2022 for the most nominations in a single year.

“It’s wonderful,” Ruck exclusively told Us in September 2022. “I’ve been waiting for something like this for a long time and I’m really proud to be part of something that is excellent and has also caught the public’s imagination.”