Suki Waterhouse has had her fair share of high-profile romances, but she finally found “pure love” with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

After stepping into the Hollywood dating scene in 2011 with “Last Shadow Puppets” singer Miles Kane, Waterhouse grew up in the spotlight. She went on to have several relationships with sizable age gaps, most notably with actor Bradley Cooper, whom she dated from 2013 to 2015.

The singer opened up to British Vogue about dating men in a position of power, wielding age and fame above her own, and the resulting heartbreak.

“It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life,” she told Vogue.

These “dark and difficult” times, however, have brought her to her present success, a place she “wouldn’t have believed” she would ever reach. Now, six years into her relationship with Pattinson and having welcomed their first child in March 2024, Waterhouse is living her “dream.”

Let’s take a look back at the star’s past romances, and how she got here.

Miles Kane

Waterhouse began dating the indie musician in 2011. The pair spent two years together before parting ways in 2013. Kane told The Sun that the Daisy Jones & The Six actress inspired his second solo album, Don’t Forget Who You Are.

“I fell in love for the first time making this album, but I fell out of love, too,” said Kane, describing Waterhouse as “the love of [his] life.”

Bradley Cooper

The singer’s public romance with Cooper made headlines when they began dating in 2013. Waterhouse, who was 21 at the time, was 17 years younger than the actor, a difference that ultimately led to their split in 2015 when their lives were headed in different directions. A source told E! News Cooper was looking to start a family, while Waterhouse wanted to focus on her budding career before having children.

“I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” she told Vogue of the time after the breakup.

James Marsden

Waterhouse sparked dating rumors with the X-Men actor in 2015 after being spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles. Their romance was assumed to have been casual, as they never confirmed their relationship status.

Diego Luna

Luna and Waterhouse met on the set of their 2016 film Bad Batch. The couple, who had a 12-year age gap, dated privately for a year before their split.

Robert Pattinson

Waterhouse and the Twilight star began dating in July 2018 after meeting at a game night in L.A. Though Pattinson revealed that the couple had isolated together during the Covid pandemic during a 2020 interview with GQ, they didn’t make their official red carpet debut until the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt.

As for her famous exes, Pattinson pays them no mind. “He’s like, ‘No one’s better than me, so whatever,’” Waterhouse told Vogue of Pattinson’s “humor.”

They welcomed their first child together in March 2024. “Rob and I have been together six years and I’m still really into this,’” she said, describing her young family as her “anchor.”