A tale of two cities! As a New England Patriots fan, Bridget Moynahan had to get used to rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Tom Brady switched teams — and she did just that when her ex-boyfriend won Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7.

“I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers,” the actress, 49, captioned a photo via Instagram of the quarterback, 43, on the field during the 55th annual NFL championship game. She added the hashtags: “#superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55.”

The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, making Brady a seven-time Super Bowl champion. In addition to the Vince Lombardi Trophy, he received the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award for a record fifth time.

After the game, the California native was joined by his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their two children, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, as well as his son Jack, 13, whom he shares with Moynahan.

Brady dated the Blue Bloods star from 2004 to 2006. They separated while she was pregnant with their son but have remained friends since Jack’s birth.

Moynahan, who also congratulated the NFL star via Instagram in January when the Buccaneers advanced to the Super Bowl, candidly opened up about the public’s attention on her split from Brady in her 2019 book, Our Shoes, Our Selves.

“Having a baby should have been the most joyous time of my life, but instead I felt assaulted. It’s unnerving to be followed and stalked like that, especially during such an emotionally vulnerable time,” she wrote, recalling that she “barely left” her house and “became wildly private.”

Bündchen, for her part, felt that her world had “turned upside down” when she learned that her now-husband was expecting a baby with his ex. The model, 40, wrote in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, that while Moynahan’s pregnancy “wasn’t an easy time” for her, the close bond she developed with Jack eventually changed her tune.

“[He made] my heart expand in ways I didn’t know was possible,” Bündchen gushed, calling the teen her “bonus child.”

Brady and the Brazil native married in February 2009, more than two years after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date.