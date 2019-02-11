Taking the next step! Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood announced their engagement on Sunday, February 10.

“yes yes yes it will always be yes♥️,” the 30-year-old actress captioned a sweet snap of Wood, also 30, kissing her on the cheek as she showed off her large diamond ring via Instagram.

The actor shared the same pic on his account, writing, “The happiest.”

Minutes later, Wood shared another photo of himself and Benoist at a wedding. “not from our wedding BUT IT WILL BE SOON 😍💥🥳,” he wrote alongside the photo of the twosome in formal attire on Sunday.

The CW stars met on the set of Supergirl after Wood joined the cast as a love interest for Benoist’s Kara. News of their offscreen romance broke in March 2017 after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Mexico.

Benoist was previously married to former Glee costar Blake Jenner. The twosome called it quits in 2016 after less than two years of marriage. “The distance was an issue, things weren’t working,” a source told Us about their split at the time. “It’s amicable and mutual.”

Us confirmed in December 2017 that Benoist and Jenner’s divorce was finalized. The Billy Boy actor spoke exclusively to Us about their divorce in June 2018.

“I think there’s something beautiful about being able to look back on any sequence of events that you’ve been through and come out grateful for it,” he told Us, reflecting on his life post-divorce. “I feel like it’s a yearbook of experience, as is this movie for me. So, I’m nothing but happy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!