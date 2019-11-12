



No wedding registry at the Superstore just yet! Nico Santos says he and boyfriend Zeke Smith aren’t racing to get engaged.

“We’re in no rush for that,” the Superstore star, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly at the NBC x Vanity Fair Celebration of the Season event in West Hollywood on Monday, November 11. “But if it happens, great.”

In the meantime, Santos and the Survivor alum, 31, are getting ready to celebrate the holidays. “Zeke and I are hosting Thanksgiving at our apartment, and my mom and my brother are coming down from the Bay Area, and we have a bunch of friends coming over,” Santos told Us. “Zeke is cooking. He’s an amazing cook. And my job is to make sure that people stay away from the kitchen while he prepares.”

“He’s like — three days leading up to Thanksgiving — ‘Gotta make sure people don’t get in my way!’” the Crazy Rich Asians actor quipped. “He’s a serious cook. So good.”

In fact, Santos explained that food is what he and his boyfriend “bonded over” when they started dating: “When he first moved here, he was like, ‘Oh, L.A. doesn’t have any good food.’ And I was like, ‘Uh … you are going to all the wrong places.’ And I showed him all the great places, and then we fell in love.”

Santos made the relationship Instagram official in June 2018, posting a photo of himself and Smith at L.A.’s Pride. “We’re here! We’re queer! We’re bunching,” he wrote at the time.

And at a pre-Emmys celebration that September, the comedian revealed to Us that he’d be “here for it” if Smith popped the question. “He’s just been so supportive,” he added. “He’s tremendous and amazing and the partner that I’ve just always imagined I would have someday.”

Santos praised the reality star again this March. “Like, you know when you’re thinking of your dream boyfriend? He has all those qualities,” he told Us. “He really does, and I always keep asking myself, like, ‘How are you a real person?’ I’m like, ‘He’s hot, he’s a good cook, he takes care of me, he’s amazing.’ … I love him so much.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus