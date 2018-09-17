On cloud nine! Nico Santos had a very special plus-one while attending Audi’s pre-Emmy Awards celebration — his beau, Survivor alum Zeke Smith.

“It’s been amazing. He’s just been so supportive,” the Superstore actor exclusively told Us Weekly at the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood on Friday, September 14. “He’s tremendous and amazing and the partner that I’ve just always imagined I would have some day.”

When asked if Smith will put a ring on it, Santos quipped: “Too early to tell, but I’m here for it if that happens.”

During the event, Smith adorably stood off to the side smiling and waving to Santos as the actor completed interviews.

News of Santos and Smith’s relationship went public in June. Since then, Santos has received praise for his role as Oliver T’sien in the smash hit Crazy Rich Asians.

“It feels amazing! I mean, honestly, I can’t even believe that I’m here,” Santos told Us of the film’s success. “Five years ago I was at a restaurant saying ‘table for two,’ and now I’m at this amazing Emmy party on the red carpet, having this amazing show Superstore and Crazy Rich Asians. It’s been tremendous.”

The film is based on Kevin Kwan’s novel of the same name. Last month, it was confirmed that a sequel is in the works based on China Rich Girlfriend. As for what he wants for his character next? Santos teased: “I would love for Oliver to get a love interest.”

Reporting by Emily Marcus

