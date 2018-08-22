Back for more! The cast of Crazy Rich Asians will be returning to the big screens with a sequel. The first film, based on Kevin Kwan’s novel of the same name, will be followed by an adaptation of Kwan’s page-turner China Rich Girlfriend.

Director Jon M. Chu is in talks to lead the project alongside producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, all whom worked on the first film, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, August 22.

Constance Wu, who starred in the blockbuster hit as Rachel Chu, previously spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the diverse film’s importance. “It’s such an honor to be a part of this. I feel so lucky to be a part of such a talented cast and crew of actors. We can only hope that this opens the door for different kinds of Asian-American stories, and stories from Asians who grew up in countries where they’re not the dominant culture, so they don’t see their faces reflected in pop culture,” she explained at the film’s premiere earlier this month. “That means something when you see your face up there. What we want to say with this movie is it means that your story matters.”

Jimmy O. Yang, known for his role as Bernard Tai in the flick, added to Us: “It’s so special to see everybody from part of this country, every part of the world to be so excited about it. Not just Asian people, white people, black people, everyone. Even celebrities that are not Asian, Reese Witherspoon, Whoopi Goldberg, really getting behind us and retweeting everything. It’s been an incredible experience, to just be a part of it. It’s great.”

The romantic comedy, which is the first film featuring an all-Asian cast since 1993’s Joy Luck Club, is in theaters now. The movie rendered successful in the box office, having earned $35.3 million five days after opening on August 15.

