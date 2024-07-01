Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri has married chef Ian Hock.

Amurri, 39, an actress and lifestyle blogger, is the daughter of Sarandon and director Franco Amurri. She tied the knot with Hock in a small ceremony held on Saturday, June 29, in Hudson Valley, New York. (The couple announced their engagement in February 2023.)

“We really wanted to center our little family unit in all of it, and make it as much about the kids as it was about us,” Amurri told People of her “French garden party”-themed wedding on Saturday, which was decorated with “chamomile flowers” and featured a “pale green and pale blue” color scheme.

“We worked with our officiant to craft a ceremony that felt super personal and intimate, and then focused on our second love of life: food! All we really needed was the beautiful atmosphere, our nearest and dearest, and a delicious party,” she said.

Amurri also noted that she wanted to keep the ceremony small, with just 40 guests in attendance — including Sarandon, 77, and her ex Tim Robbins.

“We wanted to write our own love letters to each other to read as vows, which was so special for us,” Amurri told the outlet. “We also didn’t have any bridal party besides the kids, and it was perfect. Major walked me down the aisle, which was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Amurri shares three children — Marlowe Mae, 9, Major James, 7, and Mateo Antoni, 4 — with ex-husband Kyle Martino, who she wed in 2011. The pair were married for eight years until they split in November 2019.

“Having been my second go-round at this wedding stuff, I found it much easier to plan because I learned so much from my first wedding experience and I know myself so well at this point in my life,” she noted.

Amurri “didn’t hire a wedding planner” for her nuptials either, choosing to “craft the whole vibe of the wedding” herself, which she admitted was “stressful at times.” She shared, “I didn’t have three kids the last time I was a bride. But overall, it felt so special to get to focus on all the little details and make our day really personal.”

As for her dress, Amurri wore a strapless Kim Kassas gown from Bridal Reflections in New York City. “I love how it has a vintage feel and is ultra feminine without being overly pouffy,” she said. “I wanted to feel sexy but elegant, and I think the dress strikes the perfect balance.”

Later in the evening, she changed into a sparkly Kim Kassas minidress that she paired with Nike Air Force Ones. Hock, for his part, wore a navy blue suit from SuitShop, which also outfitted Amurri’s two sons and mother-of-the-bride Sarandon, who wore a white suit with a colorful floral design.

Amurri teased her wedding dress in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly earlier this month. “It was great picking out a dress because I know myself so much more as a woman,” she told Us on June 13. “I felt I had the right this time to be sexier this wedding more than I felt last time.

She added, “It’s just what I had in my mind. It perfectly reflects who I am today as a woman.”