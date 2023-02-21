She found her forever! Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, is engaged to boyfriend Ian Hock after more than two years of dating.

“🎶 My Heart’s Been Borrowed And Yours Has Been Blue. All’s Well That Ends Well To End Up With You 🎶,” Amurri, 27, and Hock, 38, wrote in a joint statement via Instagram on Monday, February 20, quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.“ “Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us. We are so so so happy. Can’t wait to spend all the rest of our days together ❤️‍🔥💍.”

The post featured a series of images from the Paris proposal, including sweet snaps of the happy couple smiling and the New Girl alum showing off her diamond. In her subsequent Instagram Stories, Amurri gushed over Hock’s impeccable taste in jewelry. “Absolutely dying over this ring,” she captioned a picture of the sparkler.

Following the big announcement, the duo’s loved ones instantly flocked to the comment section to celebrate the exciting news.

“Yaaaaaaaay and duh!!!! So happy for you!!!!! Gorgeous couple ❤️,” Kat Dennings wrote to her longtime pal, while JoAnna Garcia replied, “Over the moon for you two! ❤️.”

The Californication actress — who is the daughter of Sarandon, 76, and director Franco Amurri — first confirmed her romance with the chef, 28, in a January 2021 post from her personal blog, Happily Eva After.

“I’m beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life!” she wrote at the time. “His name is Ian, he’s super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common.”

Eva went on to detail how the pair — who are both “foodies, love going to museums, both bookworms, both speak French” — eventually fell for each other after she ate at his restaurant with a mutual friend.

“We ended up chatting and had an immediate connection and spark. I thought he was cute and easy to talk to, but I knew nothing about his life or relationship status, and neither did my friend,” she shared on her blog. “So I followed him on Instagram, and he followed me back. We started chatting, and for a month just really got to know each other well from exchanging messages and laughing together via text.”

Since confirming her relationship with Hock, Eva has often documented their romance via social media, often gushing over the Colorado College alum’s dynamic with her three children.

The Saved! star was previously married to ex Kyle Martino from 2011 to 2019. The exes — who share three children: Marlowe Mae, 8, Major James, 6, and Mateo, 2 — called it quits just two months after revealing they were expecting baby No. 3.

“People were really judgmental and couldn’t imagine that we would make this decision from a place of love for each other, as a positive transition for our kids,” Martino, 42, said in a May 2020 interview with Fubo Sports Network’s The Cooligans. “Let’s show [our kids] what they should aspire to build in a successful marriage, and let’s also show them happy Mom and happy Dad, because we’re not happy together married.”

He continued, “The last three or four years, we really sucked at being married. We were, like, trying really hard to make it work. Anyone that says, ‘Man, this marriage thing is a knack, this is great’ is getting divorced soon.”

Despite their split, the exes have worked hard at amicably coparenting their three little ones.

“Kyle and I may not be married or building a life together any longer, but we are definitely in total lock step when it comes to the kids and making sure they’re as supported as possible,” Amurri captioned a photo of her “boo crew” via Instagram in October 2021. “It makes me really proud to see how much love they’re surrounded by and how proud THEY seem of our little modern family. I definitely feel more on the same page with Kyle when it comes to the kids now as opposed to when we were married.”

The following year, the former couple celebrated Major’s birthday alongside Hock. “You are one in a million, and we are SO very proud of you. So happy we got to celebrate you today in the most fun, retro, and fabulous way. We ♥️ a bowling party!” Amurri captioned a photo via Instagram of the blended brood.