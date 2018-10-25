Suspicious Packages Sent to Robert De Niro and Joe Biden

Suspicious packages addressed to Robert De Niro and Joe Biden were found on Thursday, October 25, one day after several prominent Democrats were targeted.

The Associated Press reported that an explosive device was mailed to the Oscar winner’s office on Greenwich Street in New York City, which houses Tribeca Grill, the restaurant he co-owns, as well as Tribeca Productions, his film and TV company.

Security personnel at De Niro’s office discovered the package at approximately 5 a.m. and called the New York Police Department. It was removed around 6:30 a.m. for disposal.

One unnamed official told The New York Times that the envelope and printed address labels on the 75-year-old actor’s package were similar to those sent a day earlier to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and others. “This appears to be from the same sender,” the official said.

The Associated Press reported that a separate package addressed to former vice president Biden, 75, was intercepted at a postal facility in Delaware on Thursday morning.

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 24, that it had commenced a “full-scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

Former president Obama, 57, and former secretary of state Clinton, 70, were among the other prominent politicians who received packages on Wednesday. There were nine in total, one of which was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan and sent to CNN’s New York office, prompting the staff to evacuate. None of the devices detonated and no one has been hurt.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!