Take that, Miley! Miley Cyrus may think sex stops after the age of 40, but Suzanne Somers has revealed that she and her husband Alan Hamel have sex every single day — twice! During an appearance on The Talk, the Three’s Company star spoke candidly about what happens behind closed doors with her husband of 36 years.

“[We have sex] a couple times a day,” the 66-year-old admitted to the ladies of the CBS show Tuesday, Oct. 8. “He’s on hormones and I’m on hormones,” she said of Hamel, 77. As the audience erupted with laughter, she quickly added: “I’m going to be so sorry I said that. What is it about men at four in the morning? And then I’m really awake around eight or so. We have busy mornings.”

Somers’ surprising remarks was a response to the “We Can’t Stop” singer’s controversial comments about middle-aged and elderly people’s libidos. Just one day prior, the provocative entertainer, 20, spoke to the TODAY show’s Matt Lauer about why she’s being overly sexual now while she can.

“I heard when you turn 40, things start to go a little less sexual,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said. “So probably around 40, around that time, I heard that’s when people don’t have sex anymore.”

When Lauer replied that he himself is 55, Cyrus quipped, “Well, then, you’re really, definitely not sexual.”