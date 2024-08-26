Professional wrestling legend Sid Eudy, known in the ring by monikers “Sycho Sid,” “Sid Vicious” and “Sid Justice,” has died at 63.

Eudy’s family confirmed his death via Facebook on Monday, August 26, after a years-long battle with cancer. “I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years,” Eudy’s son, Gunnar, wrote. “He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed.”

He added, “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

A six-time world champion, Eudy began wrestling in 1987, but his career kicked off two years later when he signed with World Champion Wrestling (WCW) in 1989. He moved on to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 1991.

Eudy was a two-time winner of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) Championship, as well as a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He won the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship twice as well.

Throughout his career, Eudy had iconic rivalries with fellow wrestling legends like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Ric Flair, among others. Marc Mero, a friend and fellow pro wrestler, paid tribute to Eudy via X on Monday.

“So sad to hear that friend and wrestling superstar Sid Eudy (Sid Vicious & Sid Justice) has passed away at 63 from cancer,” Mero wrote. “He was one of the first wrestlers I wrestled when I was trying out for WCW. What a great guy. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and his millions of fans.”

Eudy was the headliner twice at WWE’s annual Wrestlemania event. The first time was in 1992 when he competed as “Sid Justice” against Hogan, 71. At the time, he was considered to be Hogan’s successor at WWE as one of the company’s biggest stars. He headlined Wrestlemania a second time in 1997 as “Sycho Sid” against The Undertaker. By that time, he had already been named WWE Champion twice.

Eudy first retired in 2001 after famously snapping his leg in half in a WCW World Heavyweight Championship match against Scott Steiner. However, he returned to wrestling in 2004 before retiring for good in 2017.

The WWE described Eudy as “one of the imposing and terrifying competitors of his generation” in a statement acknowledging his death on Monday.

“Known as ‘The Master and Ruler of the World,’ Sid’s reputation as one of the toughest and most thrilling Superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and his influence can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world,” the statement read. “WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans.”

Eudy is survived by his wife, Sabrina Paige, and their two sons, Frank and Gunnar.