Sydney Sweeney accomplished something she always hoped she could do one day.

“I recently paid off my mom’s mortgage,” Sweeney, 26, revealed during her Wednesday, March 27, interview with Who What Wear. “As a kid, I always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents, so that was a really big thing for me to be able to do.”

The Anyone But You revealed that even though her parents are now divorced, she’s glad she’s been able to maintain a good relationship with everyone while she’s been in the entertainment industry. According to Sweeney, her relationship with her family has helped her stay grounded through all the highs, lows, glitz and glamor that come with her job.

“I try to incorporate them into my life as much as possible, whether it’s talking with my cousins every other day or going home,” the Emmy-nominated actress explained. “[It’s] hard because L.A. is very different from Spokane. The cost of a big city versus a small city is vastly different and challenging as well.”

However, Sweeney noted that even if she only has 24 hours off from set, she’ll book a flight home so she can catch up with her grandma, or do something outdoors in her hometown, like ski or hang out at the lake, so she can reset.

Besides living far away from her family, Sweeney confessed that one of the most difficult parts of her career is not having her parents close by to celebrate all of her accomplishments along the way.

“My quote, unquote success didn’t come until I was in my 20s, so my parents didn’t really get to [experience it with me],” she explained.

Last year, Sweeney opened up about the sacrifices her parents made to help her in her acting career. The Madame Web star also admitted that sometimes she wonders if it led to her parents eventually splitting up.

“My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it,” she disclosed to Variety in August 2023. “I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it.”

She added, “I’ll never know [if it contributed to their divorce.] I think as a kid, as the eldest, I feel a responsibility. They’ll say no, or they’ll say yes, depending on what fight it is. But I’ll always feel responsible. But that’s okay.”

Over the years, Sweeney has starred in several TV shows and movies, including Sharp Objects and The Handmaid’s Tale in 2018 and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood in 2019. However, her breakout role came in 2019 when she booked the role of Cassie Howard in HBO Max’s Euphoria.

While details surrounding the third season of Euphoria, including a release date, remain scarce, Sweeney teased to Who What Wear that the new season will begin filming “relatively soon.” She added that she wasn’t particularly worried about the gap in the show’s timeline that any filming delays might cause.

“I actually like it because there’s so much room for growth for both me as a person and also Cassie as a character,” she stated.