Sydney Sweeney played coy when answering questions about the third season of Euphoria, comparing it to the high-level secrecy of Marvel movies.

During the “Sydney Sweeney in Conversation with Josh Horowitz” event at The 92nd Street Y in New York City on Wednesday, March 20, Sweeney, who portrays Cassie Howard in the HBO Max series, was asked for a status update on Euphoria season 3. The event was a live taping of Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

“Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel,” Sweeney joked, comparing Euphoria to the notoriously secretive comic book movie franchise. “I said one thing, and it went everywhere.”

Sweeney made her Marvel debut as Julia Cornwall, a variation of Spider-Woman, in Sony’s Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson.

Related: 'Euphoria' Season 3: Everything to Know So Far Euphoria‘s season 2 finale introduced many twists and turns that ended with the audience having more questions than answers. Even though the entire season hinted at Fez’s (Angus Cloud) potential demise, it was actually his little brother that ended up dying after they were sold out to the police. Instead of allowing Fez to take […]

Earlier this month, Sweeney shared with Horowitz in a separate conversation that she wouldn’t be taking much time off after Madame Web, Anyone But You and her new horror movie, Immaculate. “I go into Euphoria,” she said on March 16. “I always feel like I go home. It’s like home when I go back to it.”

For some fans, this indicated that the next season of the Zendaya-led drama series would begin filming soon, as the next installment isn’t expected to be released until 2025. People confirmed in November 2023 that production on season 3 would begin in 2024.

Further details regarding Euphoria season 3 remain scarce. In August 2023, series creator Sam Levinson told Elle that he viewed the upcoming season as a “film noir” that will explore “what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world” through the eyes of Zendaya’s Rue.

Sweeney added on Wednesday that she was “excited” to return to the Euphoria set and continue Cassie’s story.

Related: Stars Who Can Actually Pull Off the No-Pants Trend: Sydney Sweeney, More While wearing underwear out and about may seem impractical, Hollywood’s It Girls including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jodie Turner-Smith and more have flawlessly pulled it off — while making it look chic. Turner-Smith took the style to the red carpet while attending the Vogue World red carpet in September 2023. For the soirée, she rocked […]

“I love Cassie,” she explained. “Cassie truly is a dream to play and as an actor, I’m so fortunate that I’ve had a character like her at such a young age. And, of course, I wanna keep living her crazy [life]. I love it.”

The White Lotus actress also discussed what makes Euphoria different than the other sets she’s worked on in her career.

“There’s a lot of reasons that it’s special,” she said. “I mean, we’re doing and playing characters that have meant so much to people, and it’s the longest production that I’ve ever been on, because each season takes eight to 10 months to film.”

As for Madame Web, the Sony/Marvel venture was panned by critics and audiences alike, much like Sony’s last live-action entry in its growing Spider-Man Universe, Morbius. However, Sweeney wasn’t bothered too much by the box office flop, saying that her role in the film was a “strategic” career decision.

“To me, that film was a building block,” Sweeney said in an interview with GQ UK published on Monday, March 18. “It’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there.”

She added, “Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella.”