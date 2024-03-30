Sydney Sweeney’s latest update on Euphoria season 3 is giving Us hope about its potential timeline.

“It’s going to be very, very wild,” Sweeney, 26, teased to Who What Wear in a profile published on Wednesday, March 27, with the outlet noting that the actress said season 3 will begin filming “relatively soon.”

Sweeney plays Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria, a main character since 2019’s season 1. A second season dropped in 2022, leaving fans clamoring for more.

Euphoria season 3 was initially planned to premiere in 2025 before facing an array of significant delays. Show creator Sam Levinson was previously wrapped up in his short-lived series The Idol while cast members Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sweeney alike booked a steady stream of projects in the interim. The 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes further exacerbated the length of the production hiatus.

Related: Are Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi Too Expensive for ‘Euphoria’ to Contin... Has the delay to Euphoria’s third season given the show’s stars Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi a get-out-of-jail-free card? And will it spell the end of the beloved — but beleaguered — hit show? When HBO pulled the plug on production of Euphoria’s third season earlier this week, citing disagreements over the direction the […]

An HBO spokesperson later revealed in March that the network and Levinson, 39, remained “committed” to producing season 3. The statement added, “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Sweeney, for her part, stressed to Who What Wear that she wasn’t worried about the significant filming gap. “I actually like it because there’s so much room for growth for both me as a person and also Cassie as a character,” she explained.

Sweeney had noted to the outlet that she is “very, very deep in the trenches with a lot of projects,” including a remake of Jane Fonda’s Barbarella and several producing opportunities under her Fifty-Fifty Films production company’s umbrella. The actress also recently starred in thriller Immaculate and romantic comedy Anyone But You, the latter of which grossed billions of dollars at the box office. (Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino coproduced Anyone But You, in which she also starred alongside actor Glen Powell.)

Related: 'Euphoria' Season 3: Everything to Know So Far Euphoria‘s season 2 finale introduced many twists and turns that ended with the audience having more questions than answers. Even though the entire season hinted at Fez’s (Angus Cloud) potential demise, it was actually his little brother that ended up dying after they were sold out to the police. Instead of allowing Fez to take […]

Regardless of the project, Sweeney takes her craft very seriously.

“I signed up to be an actress so I could give people characters and stories. I just [craft] their story from the ground up,” she added to Who What Wear.

Sweeney’s method for acting begins with writing diaries of notes for each character.

“Yeah, so these books are basically like a journal diary map to all of my characters from the day they’re born until the first page of the script,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2022. “I take everything I can from the script and then I build and fill in all the gaps about why she is the way she is today and what memories led her to hold herself the way that she holds herself or sit the way she sits. It’s just like this really cool, creative development process to build a person. Just like we are all people with different memories that create who we are today. I take the same approach to a character.”