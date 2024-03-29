Euphoria’s Storm Reid was the first cast member to speak out about the delay of season 3.

“I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show,” the actress, 20, told Variety on Thursday, March 28, at the opening of USC’s School of Dramatic Arts’ Drama Center in Los Angeles. “I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it.”

Reid, who plays Gia on the hit series, stated “yes and no” when asked whether she was taken aback by the delay, adding, “We would all hope to be able to go back tomorrow, but there are logistics that have to be figured out. So even though I’m a little disappointed, I’m not surprised.”

“I do know if we do go back, that I am sure we will continue to be authentic and represent the real world,” she emphasized of the show’s portrayal of addiction and mental health concerns.’

Earlier this month, an HBO spokesperson told Variety that the network and series creator Sam Levinson “remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” adding, “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

The update followed a report circulating on social media suggesting the complete cancellation of the show’s third season. Variety highlighted in their coverage that scripts for season 3 were still in the process of being written.

Euphoria was originally set to return on HBO in 2025. HBO CEO Casey Bloys revealed the network’s upcoming slate of programming during an event late last year. In a clip shown to the audience, the Euphoria teaser read “coming in 2025.”

The show encountered significant delays between seasons primarily due to Levinson’s dedication to his 2023 series, The Idol, and lead actress Zendaya‘s packed schedule. The hiatus was further extended last year due to the concurrent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, a matter Bloys addressed in November 2023.

“We’ve been through strikes before, you know, they increase the cost,” he said at a press event about potential production costs increasing as a result. “I don’t see a scenario where I go, ‘Well, I was going to make another tentpole show, but now I’m not going to because we have to pay X amount more.’ I don’t think it works like that.”

Euphoria, which debuted in 2019, chronicles the journey of troubled teenager Rue Bennett (portrayed by Zendaya) as she struggles with sobriety while readjusting to high school life post-rehab. Alongside Zendaya’s character, the series places significant emphasis on its ensemble cast, featuring talents like Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo and more. The cast was rocked by the death of costar Angus Cloud in July 2023.

Earlier this month, Sweeney, 26, hinted that production would return when she discussed her schedule. “I go into Euphoria,” she told Josh Horowitz about her plans after being on back-to-back press tours for Anyone But You, Madame Web and Immaculate.

Sweeney was then asked whether she saw any scripts for the third season, to which she coyly responded, “Maybe. I don’t know.”

The upcoming season is expected to explore the fate of Fezco, who was portrayed by Cloud. The conclusion of the second season saw Fezco’s younger brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton), getting fatally shot by the police.