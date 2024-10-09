Sydney Sweeney and Fiance Jonathan Davino’s Relationship Timeline

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino‘s romance is one for the books.

Though the pair – who were first romantically linked in 2018 – have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Sweeney has given fans a glimpse of their romance through rare outings, interviews and more over the years.

“I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest,” she told Cosmopolitan in February 2022. “I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.'”

In an interview with Glamour UK in December 2023, the Euphoria actress also opened up about dating out of the spotlight, sharing that she cherishes her and her businessman beau’s “steady” relationship amid being a part of an industry that can be chaotic more times than not.

Related: From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘Euphoria’: Relive Sydney Sweeney’s Dramatic Fashion Evolution Through the Years Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to the red carpet. The actress has racked up too many acting credits to count through the years (50+!) — so it’s safe to say she knows how to rock the step-and-repeat. While Euphoria — and her epic character Cassie Howard — may come to mind when you think of the Washington […]

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” she told the outlet. “What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down.”

Keep reading to see Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s relationship timeline:

September 2018

Sweeney and Davino were first linked after attending multiple events together in September, including the Hulu Emmys party and an InStyle dinner party.

October 2019

About one year after they were first publicly seen together, the pair were spotted sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game.

November 2020

The White Lotus actress and Davino were photographed kissing and hugging while on vacation in Maui.

February 2022

While speaking to Cosmopolitan for their Love Issue, Sweeney opened up about what she looks for in a partner.

“I look for a best friend,” she said at the time. “I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

That same month, the couple sparked engagement rumors after Sweeney was seen sporting a huge sparkler on her ring finger. Us Weekly later confirmed the pair’s engagement in March.

July 2022

Sweeney got candid about wanting to start a family young while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she told the outlet at the time. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

April – June 2023

Sweeney and Davino were spotted out together on multiple occasions in the first half of 2023. The pair had a date night in New York City in April, attended the Cannes Film Festival together in May and were photographed enjoying dinner in NYC in June.

August 2023

Sweeney addressed rumors that she and her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell sparked a romance while filming the romantic comedy, which Davino coproduced alongside her.

“It’s a rom-com,” she said to Variety with a laugh. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

She added of their fans, “They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

December 2023

Sweeney gave an update on wedding planning while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“I am so busy working! I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it,” she explained when asked how far into planning they were.

March 2024

The Handmaid’s Tale actress called her fiancé the “man of my dreams” in her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, where she also playfully poked fun at the romance rumors between her and Powell, who was sitting in the audience.

“That’s obviously not true,” she said of rumors of an affair with Powell. “Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”

“He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?” she asked as the camera cut to the Twisters star.

She added, “Yeah, no, that’s not my fiancé. He’s in my dressing room!”

September 2024

Sweeney shared a rare glimpse into her personal life with Davino via an Instagram post, which showed the pair and a group of friends having a blast at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.