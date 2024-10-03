Sydney Sweeney is hitting back at the assumptions that her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, pays for everything in their relationship.

“I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard,” Sweeney, 27, said in an interview with Glamour for the Women of the Year issue published on Thursday, October 3. “I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family.”

Sweeney added that she wanted to “set the record” straight because she considers herself and Davino, 40, equal partners.

“You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man,” she said. “We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed.”

Related: ‘Euphoria‘ Cast‘s Dating Histories Through the Years Once Euphoria debuted in 2019, fans of the teen drama have continued to keep an eye on the main cast — especially when it comes to their love lives. While sex, love, drugs and friendship are front and cent on the HBO series, but show’s stars tend to lead more private lives. Zendaya, for example, […]

Sweeney and Davino were first romantically linked in 2018. In March 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that they had gotten engaged.

One year after the proposal, Sweeney explained that she and the businessman hadn’t decided on a date yet because she has been swept up in her various projects. In addition to acting, Sweeney also has her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

“I am so busy working,” she said of the nuptial delay to Entertainment Tonight in December 2023. “I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it.”

That same month, Sweeney gushed about getting to work alongside Davino at the production company, which produced her hit film Anyone But You, Fifty-Fifty Films.

“It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice,” Sweeney gushed to Glamour UK, noting that she turned Davino on to producing. “And it’s nice. I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time? … I just wanted to bring everybody into my world.”

Sweeney added that Davino “helped put the whole thing together.”

While the couple have worked together over the years, Sweeney has kept details of her romance with Davino to herself over the years.

Related: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Friendship Timeline Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell may hate each other in their forthcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You, but the actors are close friends in real life. The duo were first announced as the film’s stars in January 2023. By April of that year, Sweeney and Powell had jetted to Australia in order to film the […]

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me. I’m very open [otherwise],” she said to the outlet. “I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

When Sweeney hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this year, she gave Davino a sweet shoutout in her monologue while also shutting down rumors of a romance with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell.

“Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot,” Sweeney shared. “I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me.”