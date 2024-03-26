Sydney Sweeney needs “very little” sleep — and even less caffeine — to keep going.

“I sleep however many hours I get in a night, but I’m known for being able to function off of very, very little for a very long amount of time,” the Anyone But You actress, 36, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Monday, March 25, when asked about a rumor that she can run on two hours of shut-eye.

Sweeney noted that she wakes up at about 7:30 a.m. before cuddling with her dog, Tank. “Then I’ll go and wash my face, brush my teeth and get ready to jump-start the day,” she explained.

“I’ve never tried coffee before,” she added. “I just drink water. For breakfast, I like a berry bowl. Maybe some granola, bacon, a croissant, but I always go to berries.”

When asked about how she keeps a high-functioning lifestyle, the Euphoria star told WSJ that she does “full-body high-intensity” workouts that have “been killing my ass.”

In June 2023, Sweeney shared insights with People about her eating habits and how childhood experiences shaped her current preferences in food and drink.

“When I was little I loved Shirley Temples, and I loved Sprite and my parents kept being like, ‘It’s all you drink, it’s all you drink. You need to drink water,’” she said at the time. “And I think that they made a comment, they were like, ‘You couldn’t drink water for a week.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I can watch me.’ And then I kept doing it.”

Sweeney shared that she was “kind of addicted to sugar,” adding, “I love candy, and I love sweets. And because of that I was like, ‘OK, if I drink water it’ll balance it out.’ That’s kind of been my justification for eating desserts and candy. It’s like I have a healthy balance there.”

While playing a pregnant nun in her latest movie, Immaculate, her cravings persisted.

“I hid snacks in my pregnant belly,” Sweeney revealed during the Wednesday, March 20, episode of The View. “I would put Sour Patch Kids or M&Ms.”

Sweeney said she auditioned for the movie 10 years ago and “could not stop thinking about it,” noting, “I would dream about how I would want to make it one day.”

Along with starring in the film, which hit theaters earlier this month, Sweeney signed on to produce. “I love to challenge myself,” she added. “I think it’s really important to continue to challenge yourself and find ways to learn new things and be excited.”